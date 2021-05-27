newsbreak-logo
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

By Douglas Farmer
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListed measurements: 6-foot-3⅝, 304 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: Though a junior, Spears has all four seasons of eligibility remaining. Depth Chart: Notre Dame’s two-deep at guard is uncertain, and from a numbers standpoint, it could include Spears. Presuming early-enrolled freshman Rocco Spindler and senior Jarret Patterson end up as the starters, the backups will come from some assortment of juniors Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic, senior John Dirksen and Spears.

