Tech-Equipped Standing Desks

Have you ever wanted to just lay down in bed to watch a video or read before bed? Or do you wish you could just play on your Nintendo Switch while laying down, without having a worry in the world? As much as I would love to just kick back with my 11-inch iPad before bed, I always have that fear of getting sleepy and dropping the slab of glass right on my face. Trust me; this has happened more times than I can count, even when I'm just using my iPhone. Plus, these things can get tiring to hold after a while, no matter how portable or lightweight they are.