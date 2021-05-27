Tech-Equipped Standing Desks
The FlexiSpot Theodor standing desk is an optimized piece of furniture for the modern home or office that will work to keep a professional comfortable and connected throughout the day. The desk features a motorized design that will allow it to be raised and lowered in mere moments without having to perform any manual cranking or lifting. A series of refined finishes including a soft-closing drawer offer added storage space, while also working to enhance the look and feel of the piece.www.trendhunter.com