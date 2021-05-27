Sonic Origins is coming to Nintendo Switch next year (update)
Update: Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic 3 will be widescreen like the other releases in the collection. SEGA announced during its Sonic 30th anniversary stream that they will be releasing a classic 2D Sonic collection titled Sonic Origins. The collection will make its debut next year and includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD all in full HD for current platforms. You can check out a teaser which was showcased during the event down below!mynintendonews.com