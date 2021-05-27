Sonic Origins is coming to Nintendo Switch next year (update)

Subnautica: Below Zero is a sequel to Unknown Worlds’ incredibly successful Subnautica, released in 2014. Below Zero builds on what came before, not completely re-inventing the formula, but expanding upon it. This was only supposed to be an expansion, but as time went on and small ideas became big ones, a sequel was born. Much like the original, we once again find ourselves on Planet 4546B. However, we are not in the same part of the ocean planet as before. This location is much colder, taking place in a more arctic location.