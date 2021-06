The boys are back in town and you could be joining them at TD Garden on Monday night. The Boston Bruins look to take the series lead over the Islanders when the teams meet in Boston in Game 5 after playing their last two in New York. The Isles won Game 4 on Saturday in Long Island, 4-1, while the B’s took Game 3 last Thursday. The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum was packed with fans in Games 3 and 4 in what will be the team’s final postseason at the old arena. It’s likely the raucous NYI faithful will be traveling up to Boston for Game 5, so B’s fans should scoop up some tickets fast.