SEGA announces new Sonic title scheduled for 2022

My Nintendo News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of the Sonic 30th anniversary stream, the head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka, announced that there will a brand new Sonic game released for all current platforms and it is scheduled for 2022. The company declined to showcase the game, but they did play some teaser footage, Mr. Iizuka says that they will have plenty of Sonic news to share throughout the year, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long until the game is fully unveiled. The company also announced that Sonic Colors Ultimate is heading to the Switch system on 7th September and a collection of classic Sonic games will also be coming.

mynintendonews.com
