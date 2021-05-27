SEGA announces new Sonic title scheduled for 2022

Neowiz and Round8 Studios announced this week they have a new action RPG title on the way called Lies Of P. If you love twisted takes on fairy tales, then you might get a kick out of this darker version of Pinocchio as he is dropped into a twisted land in search of Geppetto. The game will have a bit of a Dark Souls them going for it, as Pinocchio must navigate through a dark Belle Epoque world where all of humanity is lost. Just looking at it gives us the chills to a degree as this feels like an interesting tale to be told. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know it's being planned for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. You can read a little more about the story below along with the announcement trailer.