Colorado Rockies game no. 51 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Joey Lucchesi

After a 1-0 loss to the Mets earlier today, the Rockies will seek to split the four-game set in Queens before an evening flight to Pittsburgh. Antonio Senzatela will take the ball for Game 2 after last pitching five days ago against the Diamondbacks. He worked five innings of two-run ball, and his use of his four-seam fastball spiked from a season-average 50.8 percent to 75.3. It will be interesting to see if some young Mets—filling in for a handful of injuries—will look to jump on his fastball early. It will be equally interesting to monitor Senzatela’s pitch mix today for that very reason; his last start was far different than any other this year in terms of pitch selection.