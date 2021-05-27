newsbreak-logo
Yosemite National Park, CA

Yosemite Using Dogs Trained To Sniff Out Mountain Lion Poo

By Francis Xavier
Unofficial Networks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“2021 marks the final leg of this three-year study. With your support, researchers are analyzing remote camera images, as well as scat and other genetic material collected during recent field surveys, to identify individual lions; figure out where they live, hunt and roam in the park; and ultimately, estimate the overall population size. In addition to contributing to scientific understanding of mountain lions, this research will inform plans to protect the species in Yosemite and throughout California.”

unofficialnetworks.com
