Two people were arrested and charged with assault following a mass brawl at a water park in Ohio, with a third awaiting charges for allegedly throwing a woman to the floor. Footage of the fighting on 17 May shows swimmers trading blows with one another, and a young woman in a bikini – believed to be a suspect – thrown to the floor of the Kalahari Water Park in Sandusky, Ohio.Witnesses told Erie County sheriff’s deputies that it started after somebody tried skipping to the front of a queue for a ride. Staff from Kalahari Water Park failed to...