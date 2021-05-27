‘First Kill’: Netflix adds 11 actors to vampire series
May 27 (UPI) — Netflix is adding new actors to its First Kill series. The streaming service said Thursday that 11 actors have joined the cast of the vampire series. The new show will feature Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost), Aubin Wise (Atlanta), Jason Robert Moore (The Punisher), Gracie Dzienny (Jupiter’s Legacy), Will Swenson (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Phillip Mullings, Jr. (American Soul), Dominic Goodman (Better Things), Dylan McNamara (Ambition), MK xyz, Jonas Dylan Allen and Roberto Mendez.www.breitbart.com