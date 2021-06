Before the Series Started, Lakers Were Expected to Win. When the Lakers matched up with the Warriors in the play-in, everyone tuned in. Chef Curry vs. The King was going to be a very intense matchup due to their history. Curry was missing his sidekick in Klay Thompson, though so it was going to be a little bit more difficult to keep up with the high-powered duo of Davis and LeBron. Not to mention the Warriors were missing Kelly Oubre (wrist injury) and James Wiseman (meniscus). Well the former champion-Warriors fell to LeBron and co. so they were back to the drawing board. As for LeBron and Davis, they were onto the next round to go up against the surging Phoenix Suns.