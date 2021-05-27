Ready to Land That Dream C-Suite Job? The Executive Recruiting Team from Enlow and Associates Shares Their Insight

Companies across various industries are seeking to integrate AI & machine learning (ML) into workflows for a wide range of essential processes, including customer service, supply chain, operations, and strategic decision-making. However, it can be difficult for today’s leaders and their teams to separate the market hype from meaningful business value. This MIT Sloan Management Review Executive Guide is designed to help decision makers at every stage of the machine learning journey confront and resolve their adoption challenges in order to accelerate innovation. It also addresses market disruptions, challenges, and opportunities that companies may encounter during the COVID-19 pandemic (and beyond). The authors worked closely with practitioners at the forefront of implementing AI and ML, and related articles within the guide reflect up-to-date research on new socioeconomic factors at play across the three key levels of the AI & ML imperative: leadership, organization, and talent.