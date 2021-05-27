newsbreak-logo
Ready to Land That Dream C-Suite Job? The Executive Recruiting Team from Enlow and Associates Shares Their Insight

SANTA ROSA, California, May 26, 2021 – Earning a C-Suite level position is no small feat. Regardless of the industry, hopeful candidates will face fierce competition and plenty of obstacles on their way to the coveted corner office. With valuable experience helping candidates achieve their next promotion, Enlow and Associates...

SoftwareCSO

Redefining AI Leadership in the C-Suite

Companies across various industries are seeking to integrate AI & machine learning (ML) into workflows for a wide range of essential processes, including customer service, supply chain, operations, and strategic decision-making. However, it can be difficult for today’s leaders and their teams to separate the market hype from meaningful business value. This MIT Sloan Management Review Executive Guide is designed to help decision makers at every stage of the machine learning journey confront and resolve their adoption challenges in order to accelerate innovation. It also addresses market disruptions, challenges, and opportunities that companies may encounter during the COVID-19 pandemic (and beyond). The authors worked closely with practitioners at the forefront of implementing AI and ML, and related articles within the guide reflect up-to-date research on new socioeconomic factors at play across the three key levels of the AI & ML imperative: leadership, organization, and talent.
Jobsnews4sanantonio.com

Land a dream job in healthcare

The Institute for Allied Healthcare has programs for in demand jobs like nurse aides and medical assistants. Veronica Garcia talked to Shelly this morning about the programs available, excellent job opportunities after the course, and even a giveaway. Take a look.
Small Businessassociationsnow.com

Mentorship Program Pairs Influencers with C-Suite Execs

With the goal of connecting influencers with Fortune 500 company executives, the American Influencer Council created a new mentorship experience for members called the Career Creator Club. While a career as a social media influencer is relatively new compared to many other industries, it still shares many of the fundamentals...
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

ATPCO appoints new executives, expanding diversity in leadership team and sharpening company’s customer-centric focus

DULLES, VA – ATPCO announced that two new executives have been added to its leadership team, with Ellen Lee joining as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Maya Bordeaux as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO). Both hires bring fresh perspectives and decades of experience spanning multiple industry sectors to ATPCO and will help shape and drive the company’s ongoing transformation following the recent appointment of Alex Zoghlin as President and CEO.
JobsThe Next Web

Even ‘dream jobs’ have their flaws: Why honesty is the best recruiting tool

An independent news and commentary website produced by academics and journalists. What happens when you land your dream job but it turns out to be anything but?. Friends, career consultants, and the media inundate us with a constant barrage of advice telling us to follow our dreams, find our bliss or pursue our passions in our professional lives. Yet this kind of advice is not always easily followed.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Key Hires Expand Solutions and Elevate Client Experience: Haley Marketing Welcomes Jeffrey Staats as CMO and Susan Wurst as Director of Account Management

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is growing their leadership team with the addition of two key hires: Jeffrey Staats as Chief Marketing Officer, and Susan Wurst as Director of Account Management. The organization will leverage both Staats' and Wurst's extensive business and staffing industry experience to elevate its service offerings and client experience.
BusinessTimes Union

Covelo Group Hires VP of National Accounts Accelerating National Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Covelo Group, a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced today it hired staffing executive Irma Park to join the senior leadership team as VP of National Accounts. Irma’s responsibilities will focus on driving strategic market entry and business development efforts in new and existing markets.
JobsTechRepublic

Tech industry rookies are increasingly looking for remote jobs, Indeed finds

Searches for remote jobs have tripled among people with less than two years of experience in 2021. Luckily for them, remote job postings have doubled in the past year and continue to rise. New data from job search site Indeed finds that entry-level tech professionals—defined as those having less than...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Amber Guild Joins TMRW Life Sciences' Distinguished C-Suite As CMO

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMRW Life Sciences, Inc. ("TMRW" or "the Company"), creator of the breakthrough technology that is revolutionizing how the fragile, frozen eggs and embryos at the heart of in vitro fertilization are managed and safeguarded, announces that Amber Guild will join as Chief Marketing Officer, effective June 7.
Businesschainstoreage.com

Eyemart Express adds new c-suite role to expand footprint

Eyemart Express has named its first-ever chief growth officer. The optical retailer appointed Femi Enigbokan to the role, which will focus on expanding the company’s footprint. Eyemart Express currently operates 231 stores throughout the United States. Enigbokan joins Eyemart Express after six years at Yum! Brands, where he served in...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Intouch Insight Ltd. Announces Change to Executive Team

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intouch Insight Ltd., ("Intouch or the Company") (TSXV: INX) (OTCQX: INXSF) today announced the departure of its Executive Vice President, Erin Fenn. Ms. Fenn has been with the company since October 8, 2019. Ms. Fenn's primary responsibility with Intouch was to achieve revenue...
EconomyNBC New York

The Simple Trick Steve Jobs Followed to Be ‘Most Productive,' According to His Former Executive Assistant

As a former executive assistant to late Apple founder Steve Jobs, Naz Beheshti got an up-close view of what it took for the tech CEO to be successful. In addition to prioritizing his well-being by exercising regularly and meditating daily, Beheshti, who is now an executive wellness coach and founder of the corporate wellness company Prananaz, says Jobs also was "extremely efficient and productive because he worked on his energy management and not necessarily time management."
Businesssgbonline.com

AllTerra Arms Expands Executive Team

AllTerra Arms, an Idaho-based manufacturer of precision bolt-action rifles, hired Mike Schwiebert as chief marketing officer and Dan Rice as vice president of sales. Schwiebert heads up all aspects of brand building for AllTerra Arms including multi-media planning and advertising, industry outreach, pro-staff development and social media efforts. He joins the company after holding management roles at Weatherby, Safari International and PG&E. Also, he has 15 years of experience in nuclear security and terrorism defense training and is the founder of 832 Marketing, LLC.
EconomyTwice

Executive Insight: Professional Development – Your Business Depends On It

When it comes to an investment that punches above its weight class, focused and relevant professional development is hard to beat. Gone are the days of one-and-done courses carrying your knowledge base: The best integrators are lifelong learners. Without continuous professional development, integrators risk losing project dollars and their competitive advantage.