Bag these 6 stylish summer dresses under $60 at Nordstrom’s big sale this weekend

Raffia and straw are some of the biggest seasonal materials in the accessory world. From shoes to handbags, these novelty materials pack a punch in style but not always functionality. The wearability factor goes down tremendously when thinking about buying a seasonal piece such as one of these and truth be told, many are not fans of the scratchy look and feel raffia gives, making it hard to splurge on a seasonal style. While our favorite luxury designers (think Fendi and Louis Vuitton) have teased us with stunning novelty bags for summer, not all of us can drop serious cash on a bag we won't use all that often. This summer though, we're in luck because there are plenty of options that fall well below the $1K mark. We did some digging to find 12 straw and raffia bags all under $600. From top handle carryalls to totes and beyond, take a look at what we found below!