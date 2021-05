The first 44 games of the 2021 season has not been kind to the Atlanta Braves. Thursday’s 6-4 loss in extra innings to the Pirates was a microcosm of the many problems Atlanta has faced this season. The Braves got homers from William Contreras and Dansby Swanson, a good performance on the mound by Drew Smyly, but once again were unable to nail down a victory. Atlanta had a chance to blow the game open in the fourth but Freddie Freeman struck out with the bases loaded. They handed a one run lead to Sean Newcomb in the seventh but he was unable to hold it. Jacob Webb allowed three straight hits and retired just one batter in the 10th.