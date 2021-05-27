Michigan State football announces six kickoff times

With 100 days left until Michigan State kicks off its season, some game time news has been dropped HOT on us. Our Spartans will take on Northwestern on Friday night, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN to start Mel Tucker’s second season at the helm. IN CASE YOU FORGOT, the last time these two teams met, the Spartans toppled the No. 8-ranked Wildcats 29-20. History tells us when these two teams meet, the game (for better or worse) is a banger.