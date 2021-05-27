newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Founder’s Story with Kate Hancock

By Daniel Robbins
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounder’s story is all about inspiring others through the story of an amazing entrepreneur. We highlight their history, lessons learned and what advice they would give others. This week we have Kate Hancock who started her business with $20 and grew it to a 8 figure business on Amazon, a hotel brand, and an award winning spa all with almost no experience in those industries. She was just named one of the top 8 Asian American influencers you need to follow in 2021 by Trip Advisor.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Business School#Asian American#Trip Advisor#Brand#College#Regional Manager#Entrepreneurs#Advice#Sales Rep#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Philippines
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Costco
Related
Beauty & Fashioninfluencive.com

Mitesh Jain, the founder of AAVYA Fashion -An Entrepreneur with a vision and lifestyle

Building a business in this competitive world is not everybody’s cup of tea. There are thousands of people with the same idea but only the ones with a clear vision, patience and determination make it happen. One such visionary who made it from the scratch into the world on entrepreneurship, Mitesh Jain, has proved that with passion, innovation and hard work, no one can stop you from making it big.
Beauty & FashionThrive Global

Samantha Handler of KicksBySammy: “Collaborate”

Collaborate — Work with other like-minded brands through limited-edition collections, giveaways, live conversations, and more — they will all expand your brand’s audience and attract more traffic to your brand. As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure...
EconomyThrive Global

Davide Uccello of Exclusive Brands: “Hard work and dedication”

Hard work and dedication, throughout my life I have had to dedicate myself and work harder than everyone around me, this mentality has helped me achieve things that US-born individuals have not been able to achieve. Is the American Dream still alive? If you speak to many of the immigrants...
RetailThrive Global

Nadine Habayeb of Bohana: “Know the problem you’re solving”

Know the problem you’re solving — have a clear why, you’ll need it when in doubt. As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nadine Habayeb & Priyal Bhartia. Founded in 2018, Bohana® is...
Small BusinessThrive Global

Rhea Freeman: “Share”

Share. Tell your customers what you’re doing and why. Social media helps us to build tribes of engaged, loyal followers, and the least we can do is share our journey with them. Better still, get them involved in the process so they feel part of the decision. This can be a great way of building engagement and strengthening those all important connections.
Economyatlantanews.net

Mark Enlow Shares Insights Gleaned from 41+ Years of Recruiting Experience

Enlow and Associates are all about empowering your firm with the right talent. As any successful business owner understands, success depends on having the right team with the right backgrounds. Enlow and Associates is a leader in recruiting strategies to meet the unique needs of Silicon Valley businesses. We spoke with Mark Enlow, founder, and CEO of Enlow and Associates' about some of the valuable insights the company has developed in its 41+ years of experience in HR outsourcing. Here's a glimpse of what we learned.
Businessinfluencive.com

The Story of Inspiring Entrepreneur And Founder Of DigiX Solution Media

There is no easy route to progress or you can attest that hanging tight for an Aladdin’s light will not make an effective Person. You need to hustle and crush hard to achieve your objectives and dream life. India is a country with for the most part youth age where the vast majority of the young are occupied after the horde mindset and a 9-5 occupation pattern.
Orange County, CASan Diego Business Journal

Founder Shares Family’s Herbal Formulas

Is rooted in family tradition. Founded by Dr. Jenelle Kim and husband Craig Nandoo, JBK Wellness Labs is a formulator and manufacturer contracted by high-end luxury topical, beauty and dietary supplements companies to create products for them. It’s formulas consist of traditional East Asian herbs and medicines that have been passed down from generation to generation within her Korean family, she said.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Elizabeth Tollis of ‘Full Focus Entrepreneur’: “Trust yourself”

Whether you are 23, 32, or 64 my advice is the same, start with a vision big enough to inspire you, create a plan that will walk you to where you want to go, and stay out of your own head. Trust yourself. Trust your own ability to create this empire that you have dreamt up and surround yourself with advisors that you trust to help you.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Italian Actor Daniele Pompili Shares Secrets To Avoiding Stress & Burnout!

Italian Actor Daniele Pompili Shares Secrets To Avoiding Stress & Burnout!. Daniele Pompili is an Italian actor, television personality and Influencer, in his sector he has made a name for himself thanks to his determination to consistency. Daniele Pompili has worked in national TV channels for the RAI network and mediaset as a columnist and actor. Pompili also recently played various roles in two recent films he made that are called “The man of the labyrinth” & “For nothing in the world.
EconomyThrive Global

Kevin Mobolade of Swipe Credit: “Always Be Grateful”

Always Be Grateful, building a business is about the journey, falling in love with the craft and the process. Be grateful you have the opportunity to wake up every day and build your dream, be grateful that God has given you the tools to help so many that are in need. Gratitude is the key.