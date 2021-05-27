Founder’s Story with Kate Hancock

Founder’s story is all about inspiring others through the story of an amazing entrepreneur. We highlight their history, lessons learned and what advice they would give others. This week we have Kate Hancock who started her business with $20 and grew it to a 8 figure business on Amazon, a hotel brand, and an award winning spa all with almost no experience in those industries. She was just named one of the top 8 Asian American influencers you need to follow in 2021 by Trip Advisor.