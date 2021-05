If it is not broken, do not fix it. This method can be applied to anything, but especially Jaylen Waddle’s number. He wore No. 17 during three seasons at the University of Alabama, and it allowed him to record 1,999 receiving yards, 733 punt return yards, 214 kickoff return yards, and 20 total touchdowns. Before suffering an ankle injury in 2020, he had 25 receptions for 557 yards with four scores. Waddle returned for the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game versus Ohio State. A native of Houston, Texas, he collected three passes for 34 yards. Waddle’s toughness pushed Alabama to a 52-24 victory and its sixth national title under Nick Saban. He was selected at No. 6 overall in the NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins.