4 Simple Ways to Be Happy

The pursuit of happiness is an inalienable right of all men or is it. Yes, pursuing happiness is something we can all do. Still, for any human right to be perusable and obtainable, the tools necessary to traverse the path to the destination must be available. Happiness is a consequence of specific mental, emotional, and behavioral skills. Without having the specific knowledge and skills that allow for “The Pursuit of Happiness” by an individual, the goal has limitations on its fulfillment. Saying everyone has a right to happiness or that you want equality in providing the availability to pursue happiness without providing the essential knowledge and skills that allow success and well-being is an empty promise. We need to stop the unavailability of happiness that is a direct consequence of not offering individuals the developmental and experiential knowledge that develops the underlying skills critical for better grades, future success, personal growth, and well-being or the pursuit of happiness.