newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

4 Simple Ways to Be Happy

By Jessica Miller
Thrive Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappiness is something everyone wants, and as simple as it may sound, it is one of the most challenging things to find. Happiness is mainly perceived to be brought by things, friends, relatives and riches, so to mention a few. I can say for sure that’s not true. Nothing can bring us more happiness than getting to understand that happiness is found in us.

thriveglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Ways#Simple Things#Happy People#Perfect Hair#Sad People#Greeks#Egyptians#Self Care#Happiness#Friends#Chamomile Shampoo#Self Love#Boundaries#Severe Stress#Flow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The Happiness Gains of Going Against Your Instincts

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Arthur C. Brooks will discuss the science of happiness live at 11 a.m. ET today. Register for “In Pursuit of Happiness” here. A year before the pandemic changed all of our lives,...
Thrive Global

The Pursuit of Happiness

The pursuit of happiness is an inalienable right of all men or is it. Yes, pursuing happiness is something we can all do. Still, for any human right to be perusable and obtainable, the tools necessary to traverse the path to the destination must be available. Happiness is a consequence of specific mental, emotional, and behavioral skills. Without having the specific knowledge and skills that allow for “The Pursuit of Happiness” by an individual, the goal has limitations on its fulfillment. Saying everyone has a right to happiness or that you want equality in providing the availability to pursue happiness without providing the essential knowledge and skills that allow success and well-being is an empty promise. We need to stop the unavailability of happiness that is a direct consequence of not offering individuals the developmental and experiential knowledge that develops the underlying skills critical for better grades, future success, personal growth, and well-being or the pursuit of happiness.
Sciencerealclearscience.com

Is There a Formula for Happiness?

Most people would like to be happier. But it isn’t always easy to know how to achieve that goal. Is there an equation for happiness? Many formulas have been suggested. Get enough sleep. Exercise. Meditate. Help others. Spend time with friends and family. On average, all of these things are linked to happiness. But they don’t work for everyone.
Personal FinancePosted by
Ladders

5 simple ways to avoid getting booked in pointless meetings

Sitting in a meeting that could’ve been an email or wondering what you’re doing there is practically a professional rite of passage. But, despite all the well-meaning productivity advice and management books out there, getting booked in pointless meetings is still something many workers struggle with. How come? It often...
HealthThrive Global

Be Patient Be Happy…

Being patient for 10 minutes controls 10 years of your life. It will avoid unnecessary stress, quarrel, misunderstandings, conflicts and much more. Never have the intention to hurt others, grudge, pulling… All belongs to the negativity. We never let ourselves to fall down into dark pool. Be patient.. whatever the...
FitnessPosted by
Forbes

Five Simple Ways You Can Bring Mindfulness To Work

Mindfulness training is about learning to be awake for the moments of your life. This sounds easy, but is it? For most of us, our daily lives are so jam-packed with meetings and constant distractions, that we are more often on auto-pilot than awake. We just put our heads down and plow through the day as best as we can.
PsychologyConscious Life News

If You Want to Be Happy, Try to Make Someone Else Happy

When Thomas Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, he assured Americans of their right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This idea seems to lead many Americans to chase after new gadgets and hedonistic pleasures. But what if that approach is wrong? What if happiness comes from aiming to make others happy, instead of doing nice things for yourself?
LifestyleBrit + Co

10 Simple and Free Ways to Embrace Self-Care Every Day

Self-care is so much more than treating yourself to a mani or splurging on a Kendall Jenner-approved designer bag. It's about caring for yourself in ways that help you live a happy, healthy, and productive life. Luckily, this kind of thing doesn't require the cash you might spend to try a new trend or update your look. Not convinced? Read on for 10 simple self-care acts that don't cost a thing.
Kidsnachicago.com

Relaxed Kids: Simple Ways to Calm Anxious Children

It doesn’t take a full-on tantrum for children to experience or exhibit stress. According to licensed school psychologist and spiritual counselor Zemirah Jazwierska, anxiety is a child’s natural response to not having consistency or predictability in their environment. During the pandemic, with school closings, social isolation and associated challenges, childhood angst is on the rise, says the Boulder, Colorado, blogger at Kids' Relaxation.
Jay ShettyThought Catalog

6 Ways To Cultivate Gratitude Every Day

Gratitude is the world’s most powerful drug. Benedictine monk Brother David Steindl-Rast defines gratitude as the feeling of appreciation that comes when “you recognize that something is valuable to you, which has nothing to do with its monetary worth.”. People often assume that gratitude is merely saying “thank you,” as...
La Crosse, WIuwlax.edu

A happy project

UWL students, Westby nursing home residents benefit from telehealth. The pandemic has closed doors and dampened spirits. But for one UW-La Crosse class and an area nursing home, it opened the door and raised spirits. After COVID-19 hit last spring, Assistant Professor of Recreation Management & Therapeutic Recreation Jenn Taylor...
Seattle, WAseattleschild.com

7 simple ways to make Memorial Day meaningful for kids

For most of us, Memorial Day is the unofficial beginning of summer: time for warmer weather, longer days, barbecues with friends. It actually has a much deeper meaning. Memorial Day is for remembering and honoring those who sacrificed their lives while serving in the armed forces. For many, it is also a day to honor family and friends who have died.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Alternatives to Happiness

Happiness may be an unattainable short-term goal when the external world is too chaotic. Pleasure, freedom, relief, satisfaction, and coziness can provide temporary solace. Mindfully observing and amplifying positive mini-emotions can make suffering more bearable. “I just want to be happy.”. Therapists, parents, and partners know this familiar refrain. Happiness...
Home & GardenPosted by
Fatherly

25 Small, Simple Ways to Chip In More At Home

This story was produced in partnership with Dawn and Swiffer. When you have kids, keeping the house clean isn’t easy. They track in dirt, write on the walls, spill juice everywhere, and just generally leave messes wherever they go. Along with parenting as a team, it’s essential that you and your spouse clean as a team. It’s the only way to make sure your house doesn’t descend into messy, dirty chaos.
CelebritiesThought Catalog

10 Simple Ways To Start Manifesting The Life You Actually Want

Manifesting the life you actually want is truly much easier than you would think. Manifestation, or the laws of attraction, is a process that came to light during The New Thought movement that emerged in the United States in the early 19th century. More recently, though, the technique has gained a lot more traction with the help of pop culture and freethinking celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Lizzo, Oprah, and Deepak Chopra.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How To Add Self Care To Your Work Day: 4 Simple Tips

Are you looking for ways to add self-care to your workday?. Many people get stressed and overwhelmed because of something involving work. It’s important that you add self-care to your everyday routine to ensure you don’t face burnout, depression, or anxiety. Self-care can look many different ways, so it’s essential...
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

The Simple Solution to Languishing Is Rewarding Yourself Throughout the Day—Here Are 9 Ways To Do It

If you’ve been experiencing a loss of motivation, passion, and purpose, you’re not alone. This feeling is described as languishing—the midway point between flourishing and depression, as explained by organizational psychologist Adam Grant, PhD, in an article published by the New York Times in April. During a recent Well+Good TALKS event focused on mental health, writer, wellness coach, and licensed therapist Minaa B., LMSW, explained how rewarding yourself throughout the day can help you overcome feelings of emptiness.