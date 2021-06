The daily news from India is another stark reminder that we have a long road ahead of us in efforts to end the pandemic. But India, despite facing the highest daily case count ever recorded by any country during the pandemic, is not alone. Many countries are struggling to cope with new and deadlier waves of COVID-19, where health systems are being pushed to the brink of collapse as hospital space and essential supplies run low. While the crisis extends through India, alarm bells are ringing elsewhere and warn of a devastating surge of cases and deaths.