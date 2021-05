Although it seems likely the property was acquired for a lucky family member or two, records reveal Leonardo DiCaprio has paid “Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita $7.1 million for a rather stunning house on what is arguably the best street in all of Los Feliz. That’s a bit more than the property’s $6.995 million asking price and way more than the $4.6 million Ferguson paid for the place back in 2013, indicating there was either stiff competition for the property, or maybe DiCaprio just really loved the home.