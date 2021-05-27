newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US tells Russia it won't rejoin open skies arms control pact

By Olafimihan Oshin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cc6wy_0aDhTVvr00
© Getty Images

The United States has told Russia that it will not rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, The Associated Press reported Thursday.

The news comes ahead of the planned summit on June 16 between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

U.S. officials told the AP that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman informed Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov that they will opt out of the pact.

The Open Skies arms control agreement allowed surveillance flights over military facilities in both countries to build trust about each country's military forces. Since 2002, more than 1,500 flights have been conducted under the treaty, according to the AP.

It leaves the New START treaty, which was extended in February, as the only open arms agreement in place between both countries. Russia recently accused the U.S. of exceeding the limits of that arms treaty.

The Hill has reached out to White House for comment.

The Hill

The Hill

221K+
Followers
21K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Arms#Open Skies#Arms Control#U S Putin#Us Military#The Associated Press#Russian#Ap#State#White House#United States#U S Officials#Surveillance Flights#Country#President Biden#Military Facilities#Deputy Secretary#Leaves#February#Geneva
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Related
Washington Statecaspiannews.com

Moscow Criticizes Washington’s Refusal to Rejoin Open Skies Treaty

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov voiced Moscow’s disappointment with Washington’s decision calling it “another political mistake.”. Government officials in Moscow criticized the US decision not to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty, an international pact allowing surveillance flights over military facilities in party countries. The US State Department announced Thursday...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Senior Russian official says no talks taking place on prisoner swap with US

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A senior Russian officials says Moscow is not in talks with Washington over a possible prisoner swap involving Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia for spying. The 50-year-old Whelan was sentenced by...
PoliticsNew York Post

Vladimir Putin backs Belarus president who detained opposition activist

Russian President Vladimir Putin has backed controversial Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko despite international pressure over his detention of a young opposition activist. The US said Friday it was re-imposing sanctions against nine state-owned businesses in Belarus and may take further action against the country, the Hill reported Saturday. The European...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New Russian hacks spark calls for tougher Biden actions

Officials are calling for harsher measures against Russia following Microsoft’s assessment by that hackers behind the devastating SolarWinds hack were continuing to launch cyberattacks against U.S. government agencies and other organizations. President Biden just last month levied sweeping sanctions on Russia in retaliation for both the SolarWinds hack and election...
PoliticsPublic Radio International PRI

Leaders of Russia and Belarus meet in Sochi

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko met in Russia. Earlier this week, Lukashenko ordered a fighter jet to intercept a passenger plane and force it to land in Minsk, after which Belarusian authorities arrested a couple of passengers, including opposition dissident Roman Protasevich. Countries across the globe condemned the move, and stopped planes from flying over Belarusian air space. Host Carol Hills speaks with Minsk-based political analyst Artyom Shraibman, a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Moscow Center.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Is Biden trying to avoid congressional review of Russia sanctions?

Last month, the White House unveiled a sweeping new executive order (EO) authorizing a wide range of sanctions against Russia. While laudable as a product and effort to expand the Russia sanctions regime, the EO contains numerous provisions that duplicate existing, longstanding sanctions. These redundant provisions raise concerns that the Biden administration may be attempting to avoid aggressive congressional oversight codified in Russia sanctions legislation and EOs, as any executive orders signed after the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) became law in August 2017 are not subject to its congressional review provision.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Belarus crisis heightens stakes of Biden-Putin summit

An extraordinary crisis in Belarus is pushing a months-long simmering conflict to the forefront of President Biden ’s agenda and raising the stakes for an upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin . Biden is likely to confront Putin in Switzerland, when the two leaders will meet on June 16,...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

U.S. Won’t Try to Reenter Open Skies Treaty With Russia

The State Department confirmed Thursday that the Biden administration will not attempt to restart the Open Skies Treaty with Russia that President Donald Trump unilaterally quit, leaving only one remaining international treaty governing the two powers' nuclear arsenals. The Associated Press first reported the decision, which Deputy Secretary of State...
Politicswcn247.com

Belarusian leader heads to Russia amid showdown with EU

MOSCOW (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader is heading to Russia to seek assistance amid a bruising showdown with the European Union over the diversion of a flight to arrest a dissident journalist. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to meet Friday with Russia’s Vladimir Putin at his Black Sea residence in Sochi. Belarus provoked the EU’s outrage when Belarusian flight controllers on Sunday told the crew of a Ryanair jet flying from Greece to Lithuania there was a bomb threat and instructed it to land in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, where 26-year-old journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Herald

As Russia tensions simmer, NATO conducts massive war games

ABOARD HMS QUEEN ELIZABETH -- As tensions with Russia simmer, thousands of NATO troops, several warships and dozens of aircraft are taking part in military exercises stretching across the Atlantic, through Europe and into the Black Sea region. The war games, dubbed Steadfast Defender 21, are aimed at simulating the...
Foreign PolicyUS News and World Report

Kremlin Says It Regrets U.S. Decision to Not Rejoin Open Skies Pact

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it regretted Washington's decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control pact, which allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries. The original U.S. decision to quit the pact was taken by the administration of U.S. president Donald Trump last year, but...
Foreign Policyvestnikkavkaza.net

Russian diplomat castigates U.S. refusal to return to Open Skies Treaty

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov criticized Washington’s decision not to return to the Treaty on Open Skies as another political error. "The United States has made another political mistake, dealing one more blow to the European security system. We gave them [the Americans] a chance, but they failed to take it," he pointed out.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE France resists more joint funding of 'brain dead' NATO

A $20 billion plan to give NATO more flexibility in facing military threats, climate change and China's rise has hit firm resistance from France, which fears the move could undermine its defence priorities, four diplomats and a French defence source said. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg proposed in February that allies...