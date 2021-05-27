Mohegan Sun to Host Eighth Annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, December 19
Doubleheader to feature Baylor, Louisville, Michigan and UConn. Uncasville, Conn. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the field of teams for the eighth annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on December 19 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. Local favorite and 11-time National Champions UConn (Big East) will take on Louisville (ACC), and Baylor (Big 12) will faceoff with Michigan (Big Ten).www.hoophall.com