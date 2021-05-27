Mohegan Sun to Host Eighth Annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase on Sunday, December 19

Bronx, N.Y. – The 2021-2022 Fordham University men's basketball schedule has not been released yet but Fordham fans know one thing: the Rams will be competing in the 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Fordham, led by first-year head coach Kyle Neptune, will take on the University of Miami in the first game of a quadruple-header on Sunday, December 12, at Barclays Center it was announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame today.