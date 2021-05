(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) MP Raghurama Krishnamaraju’s case is taking new turns. The Supreme court which heard the arguments granted him conditional bail and directed the officials to shift him to the Army Hospital in Secunderabad. Recently, Raghurama has penned a letter to the Commander of the Army Hospital and said that he wants to stay in the hospital until his health condition becomes stable. In this regard, his release has been delayed for four to six days.