Allegheny County, PA

County lifts mask requirements in its offices for fully vaccinated

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Allegheny County employees and visitors who are fully vaccinated will no longer have to wear masks at most, but not all, county offices and work sites. The masking order, which had been in place since last year, is being lifted by order of County Manager William D. McKain for employees, contractors and visitors to county sites. But masks will still be required at the Allegheny County Jail, the Kane Community Living Centers and the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

