The parade will step off from Academy Field and wind through the Hill and Harbor District by way of Mawney Street. It will then continue to First Avenue (Rt.401) for a brief wreath-laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the corner of Cliff Street. The parade will then proceed north on Main Street to the Town Hall for closing ceremonies to conclude at about 11:00 AM. Patrick Donovan, Curator of the Varnum Armory Museum, will preside as the Master of Ceremonies. The Grand Marshall is Mr. William R. McClintick, retired Navy commander and WWII veteran, who holds the title of East Greenwich’s oldest resident and retains the Boston Post Cane.