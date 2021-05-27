Jungle Cruise trailer out: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt take on wild adventure in search of Tree of Life
The trailer of the much-anticipated film Jungle Cruise was released on Thursday. The fantasy adventure stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the lead roles. The cast also features Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti among others. The two-minute-three-second adventure-filled trailer begins from an establishing shot of a castle amid the jungle, followed by Emily (Dr Lily) and Dwayne (Skipper Frank – a boat owner) as the duo fight from a couple of goons who follow them. Dr Lily comes to the island in search of a tree that has magical medicinal properties to cure ailments and to find it the two embark on a fun-filled adventurous journey on a humongous boat.samachar-news.com