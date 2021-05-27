newsbreak-logo
Minford fourth grader sets up lemonade stand

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago
SCIOTOVILLE — With summer heat rolling into town, one Minford Elementary School fourth grade student is offering refreshing beverages for passersby outside his great-grandparent’s home in Sciotoville.

At the intersection of Milldale Road and Bonsers Run Avenue, 9-year-old Landon Dingus has set up a lemonade stand in his great-grandparent’s driveway which has attracted many in its first three days of operation.

With assistance from Rachel “Sudzy” Colley, the business has transformed from a stop to water to a homemade lemonade mix available going for 50 cents a cup.

“This shows how if you put forth the initiative that people are willing to help,” Colley said, owner of Sudzy’s Pinup Palace in Portsmouth and family nurse and friend.

School might no longer be in session, but learning is very much at the forefront of this experience. Colley said operating a business has taught Dingus the importance of budgeting and customer service.

Lisa Carver, Executive Director of the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, also paid the stand a visit Thursday and presented Dingus with an honorary membership placard.

“He’s really quiet the entrepreneur,” she said. On Wednesday, he made $70 and hit the trifecta of delivery drivers where UPS, FedEx, and the United States Postal Service made stops.

Dingus is still weighing how to spend his profits but hopes to treat his grandparents to an anniversary dinner at Ponderosa Steakhouse. Other considerations he said are for local charities, supporting local Minford sports teams, or maybe some new video games.

Those wishing to support the small-business man can stop by Tuesday through Friday between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Reach Patrick Keck (740)-353-3101 ext. 1931, by email at pkeck@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @pkeckreporter. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.

