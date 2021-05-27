‘Cruella' Is a Punk-Fueled and Fashionable Revenge Tale That Has Critics Split

In recent years, Disney has mined its vast vaults of classic characters for cinematic reinventions of old favorites. Now when thinking of the potential villains that could be reshaped into antiheroes, the last name on that list would Cruella De Vil, who after all was rather open about her desire to murder 101 dalmatians. Well, Disney overlooked the objections of ASPCA and has moved forward with Cruella, the origin story of Cruella De Vil starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie. Cruella is weird movie. I’m just not sure who the intended audience for this movie is, but I know that I’m not a part of it. As hard as Cruella tries to be something different, it can’t escape the fact that it’s a cookie-cutter corporate product. Finally, they’ve made a family movie for moms who shopped at Hot Topic in their teens.