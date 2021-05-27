newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

‘Cruella' Is a Punk-Fueled and Fashionable Revenge Tale That Has Critics Split

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of Thursday afternoon, "Cruella" holds a 72% Fresh rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes from 156 reviews. For some, the campy, fashion-fueled manic fever dream of a film is a delight. For others, it's a tangled, loud mess that doesn't quite justify the cost of a movie ticket. The...

www.nbcmiami.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Suzi Quatro
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
Nina Simone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designer#Sweet Revenge#Fashionable Inspiration#Costume Inspiration#Social Evil#Rotten Tomatoes#Dalmatians#Disney Premiere Access#The Seattle Times#Stone#British#The New York Times#Av Club Set#Elo#The Chicago Sun Times#Cnbc#Nbcuniversal#Chicago Sun Times#Horrible Delight#Vil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
Related
CelebritiesComing Soon!

Glenn Close Wants to Play Cruella de Vil Again, Teases Plot

Glenn Close has amassed one of the most legendary careers in all of Hollywood, but perhaps one of her most well-known roles was as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s 1996, live-action 101 Dalmations film. While a film focusing on the younger version of the character is in the works, which she is an executive producer on, Close says she may not be done portraying the iconic character.
Beauty & FashionComicBook

Cruella: Disney Releases "Becoming Cruella" Featurette

One of Disney's most iconic villains is making a return to the big screen. Cruella, starring Emma Stone as 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, is set to arrive at the end of May, and Disney is really pulling out all the stops to show off the new live-action origin story. There have been several trailers and teasers released for Cruella to this point, and now a new behind-the-scenes featurette has made its way online.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Emma Stone Has More than 45 Costumes in Cruella

Nobody knew what to expect from Disney's live-action Cruella, starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Sure, an origin story for one of Disney's most recognizable villains, but few people could have guessed that the movie would be a fashion-focused extravaganza of over-the-top costumes. Brushing aside the idea of crafting a femme fatale-type character à la Angelina Jolie's slinky take on Maleficent, costume designer Jenny Beavan (who has 10 Oscar nominations and two wins for Mad Max: Fury Road and 1986's A Room with a View) set to craft a fashion fatale.
Moviesd23.com

7 Scintillating Stories from Cruella’s Filmmakers

In just a few days’ time, we’ll finally learn all about the rebellious early days of one of film’s most notorious—and notoriously fashionable—villains: the legendary Cruella de Vil…. Disney’s Cruella, set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows Estella (Oscar® winner Emma Stone)—a clever and creative young grifter...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Cruella First Reactions: Emma Stone Is Fabulous in Impeccably Designed, Perfectly Cast Reimagining of A Classic Disney Villain

Disney’s latest reimagining of its animated classics looks back at the origin of Cruella de Vil, with Emma Stone portraying the One Hundred and One Dalmatians villain. Titled Cruella, the live-action movie arrives in theaters and on Disney+ (with Premier Access) in two weeks, but critics have already seen it and begun sharing their thoughts on social media. Going by this initial buzz, Cruella is a surprisingly fun prequel, particularly delightful in its performances and all of its design elements, especially the costuming.
MoviesNBC San Diego

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Beauty & FashionTalking With Tami

Red Carpet Photos: “CRUELLA” WORLD PREMIERE

Happy Hump Day. Stars Emma Stone and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie were among the “Cruella” talent attending the screening at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theater. The event was sponsored by M∙A∙C Cosmetics and presented in Dolby Vision and Atmos. Experience the film in theaters beginning Friday, May 28; it...
Petswibqam.com

Deliciously evil with sweet dogs: two Emmas go toe-to-toe in ‘Cruella’

LONDON (Reuters) – Oscar-winners Emma Stone and Emma Thompson battle it out for the title of the world’s cruellest and best dressed woman in the new Disney live action film “Cruella”. An origin story of the “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil, the movie describes how a chance encounter with...
Beauty & Fashionthatsitla.com

Cruella’s Stone and Thompson Talk Being Fashionably Mean

To create the aesthetics of a 70s punk rock vibe within the British fashion scene is one thing, it’s another to find the right cast to play the roles to give that world life. And Craig Gillespie’s “Cruella” did that by casting Emma Stone as the title character and Emma Thompson as the Baroness. Together, they make an excellent protagonist and antagonist pairing because there are no real heroes for a film like “Cruella,” just a villain you can root for.
MoviesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Emma Stone, Marsai Martin, and More Dress Up for the “Cruella” Premiere

The release of Disney+'s Cruella, starring Emma Stone, is just around the corner and we're more grateful than ever that movie premieres are back! On May 18, the Cruella premiere was held at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles and it seems like the 101 Dalmatians villain origin story is about to be one of the most highly anticipated new releases this spring.
Beauty & FashionSan Francisco Chronicle

How Disney’s ‘Cruella’ got her fashion spots

From her black and white mane and spiked red heels to those signature furs, Cruella de Vil is undoubtedly Disney’s most fashion-conscious villain. Any standalone film featuring the character would have to be just as fashion-conscious, and costume designer Jenny Beavan couldn’t resist putting the “deVil” in the details with her creations.
MoviesTime Out Global

Which Disney villains deserve the 'Cruella' treatment next?

This week, one of Disney’s most unabashedly sinister villains is getting a full-blown origin story with Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the London fashion-icon turned would-be puppy slayer from 1961's 101 Dalmatians. The film premieres on Disney+ and in theaters Friday. A character whose best-known traits are "puppy murderer" and...
Beauty & Fashionfanboynation.com

‘Cruella’ Review — Fabulous Fashion, Flimsy Film

In recent years, Disney has mined its vast vaults of classic characters for cinematic reinventions of old favorites. Now when thinking of the potential villains that could be reshaped into antiheroes, the last name on that list would Cruella De Vil, who after all was rather open about her desire to murder 101 dalmatians. Well, Disney overlooked the objections of ASPCA and has moved forward with Cruella, the origin story of Cruella De Vil starring Emma Stone and directed by Craig Gillespie. Cruella is weird movie. I’m just not sure who the intended audience for this movie is, but I know that I’m not a part of it. As hard as Cruella tries to be something different, it can’t escape the fact that it’s a cookie-cutter corporate product. Finally, they’ve made a family movie for moms who shopped at Hot Topic in their teens.
MoviesPopSugar

Cruella Star John McCrea Might Be New to Film, but He's Already an Accomplished Theater Actor

Disney's new live-action film Cruella, starring Emma Stone as a young version of the titular character, named Estella, hits the big screen (and Disney+) on May 28. The 101 Dalmatians prequel is set in 1970s London and features the origin story of one of Disney's most famous villains. Although Emma Stone has been attached to the film for some time, other cast members have been revealed slowly, while a buzz around the film release grew. Interest was piqued when British stage actor John McCrea was cast in the film in the role of Artie, the owner of a vintage stop who befriends Stone's Estella. No stranger to the world of theater, the role looks set to be a breakout role for the actor, which could see him propelled into the world of television and film acting. Read on for everything you need to know about John!