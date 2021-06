School pupils across Barrow are helping to shape an ambitious project to create an outdoor community space at Earnse Bay. Youngsters at five schools in the borough; Walney School, Greengate Junior School, South Walney Infant and Nursery School, North Walney Nursery and Primary School and Victoria Academy took part in the Earnse Bay Field Development Challenge to help ensure the site on Walney Island goes on to offer programmes and activities that reflect the wants and needs of the community in the future.