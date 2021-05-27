Dollar General eyes another location in Tupelo

By DENNIS SEID Daily Journal

TUPELO • Dollar General is looking to build another store in the All-America City, according to plans submitted to the city's planning department.

The proposed location would be the eighth within city limits, and will be built at the corner of Cliff Gookin Boulevard and South Thomas Street, and it covers 10,640 square feet.

The site is due west of the Chevron convenience store.

The discount retailer hasn't said when it plans to open the store, but during its fiscal first quarter that ended April 30, the company's net sales totaled $8.4 billion, a 0.6% decline from the same period. However, net income grew 4.2% to $677.7 million, or $2.82 per share. A year ago Dollar General's net income was $650.4 million, or $2.56 a share.

During the quarter, the company opened 260 new stores, remodeled 543 stores and relocated 33 stores. In its first-quarter earnings report, Dollar General reiterated its plans to finish open 1,050 new stores, remodel 1,750 stores relocate 100 store relocations.

Dollar General currently operates 17,426 stores in 46 states.

"We are pleased with our strong start to fiscal 2021, and I want to thank our associates for their unwavering commitment to supporting our customers, communities, and each other,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “As a testament to their efforts, our first-quarter results exceeded our expectations, reflecting strong underlying performance across the business, which we believe was enhanced by the most recent round of government stimulus payment."

Dollar General also raised its outlook for the fiscal year.