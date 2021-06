(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Former Telangana health minister Etela Rajender has arrived in Hyderabad after concluding his four-day visit to Delhi. As part of his visit to Delhi, he met BJP national president JP Nadda, general secretary Santosh and several other leaders. BJP leaderss says he will join the BJP within a week. After talking to his followers and fans in Huzurabad, it seems that he is likely to resign from TRS. It looks like he will go to Huzurabad on Friday, June 04, 2021 and meet his followers and fans.It is reported that he is likely to join BJP on June 8 or June 9 as per the advice of his astrologers.