Mayank Agarwal Shares Photo in New Training Kit

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal’s excitement ahead of the United Kingdom tour is not hidden. He took to Instagram stories to share a happy picture of himself in India’s new training kit. On his t-shirt, one can spot the name of sponsors along with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) logo. He has written, “preparations are going strong and excitement is building up,”as caption to his photo. To complete his look, the cricketer has worn a sporty watch. The picture which has Mayank beaming with joy has been clicked outdoors.