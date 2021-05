Salman Khan and Disha Patani are gearing up for the release of their film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at the box office. The film will be arriving in theatres on May 13, and the duo has been promoting the film with full enthusiasm. The makers have been sharing intriguing BTS videos from the sets of the film to keep the excitement level high. They have also been sharing interesting trivias about the shoot of the film. In one such BTS video, Khan has spoken about how he and Patani are looking the same age in the film.