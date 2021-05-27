Govt Buys Record 398.59 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat at MSP for Rs 78,721 Crore

NEW DELHI: A Group of Ministers (GoM) will decide within 10 days the question of providing GST exemption on Covid-related items, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced at the end of the 46th GST Council meeting held via video-conferencing on Friday. “There were protracted discussions with varying viewpoints. So, I announced the formation of a GoM which will submit its report by June 8 so that any further reductions that need to be done will be done,’’ said the Union Finance Minister, while pointing out that any duty relief must benefit patients and not the intermediaries.