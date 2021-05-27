Govt Buys Record 398.59 Lakh Tonnes of Wheat at MSP for Rs 78,721 Crore
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday said it has achieved a record procurement of wheat at 398.59 lakh tonnes in the current marketing year that started in April, costing the exchequer Rs 78,721 crore. The record procurement of wheat has been achieved amid farmers’ protest at Delhi-borders since late November 2020. Farmer unions are demanding a repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).samachar-news.com