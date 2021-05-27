newsbreak-logo
MLB

A's to reopen Coliseum at full capacity June 29

By Matt Kawahara
San Francisco Chronicle
 2 days ago

The A's plan to reopen the Coliseum at full capacity for games starting June 29, the team announced Thursday. With California set to remove capacity limits June 15, the A's will join the state's four other major-league teams in reopening fully before the end of that month. The A's will...

