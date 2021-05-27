Dream Set List for Green Day, Weezer, & Fall Out Boy’s 'Hella Mega Tour'!

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "Last Words" podcast, former SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo was asked how he manages to find the time to get himself involved with so many different projects nowadays. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's just your time. I look at it as eight hours of sleep, eight hours for myself, eight hours for work. So, eight hours of sleep — I wake up in the morning. I have a couple of hours — three hours, four hours — to myself, [and] then I go to work. And then the evening, sometimes I break it apart. I have my wife helping me out with my schedule and interviews and things like that — just time management. You just do it, man. If you have two weeks to finish up on a project, you buckle down, you don't do anything else and you do it. I think it's love for what I do, is what it is. Because if I didn't love what I would be working on, you wouldn't be able to get me to do it, or I would drag my feet. But because I'm so in love with what I do for a living and I enjoy it so much and it's so gratifying and rewarding, it's easy for me to take on projects."