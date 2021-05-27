Dream Set List for Green Day, Weezer, & Fall Out Boy’s 'Hella Mega Tour'!
Yes, you read that right -- The Hella Mega Tour, featuring rock juggernauts Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy, is set to run from July to September after having been delayed due to COVID-19. I don't know who's more excited for this, 13-year-old me or current me. These are three bands I grew up with, three bands I have loved since before my emo middle school days even began. And now, they'll all be together at cities (and, more specifically, baseball stadiums – see the tour schedule here) across the country. Goodness gracious, where to even begin. This is going to be nuts, simple as that.