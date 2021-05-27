Troy University announces Area Students on Provost’s List for Spring Semester/Term 4
TROY, AL – TROY UNIVERSITY is pleased to announce students who have been named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List. The Spring Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 4 includes students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.elmoreautauganews.com