The opening weekend of the 2021 WNBA season gave us buzzer beaters, shining young stars and predictable veterans. The season is young and the rust is still there for some, but first impressions were made. Whether it was rookies making their WNBA debut, stars returning to the court after missing 2020 due to injuries over coronavirus concerns, or the rise of young talents hoping to carry their team to new heights, we're here to break down what went right for each team, what looked good (or even great) and what we think needs work.