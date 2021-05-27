Cancel
Where there is love, there is labor

“We love because He first loved us” (1 John 4:19). The Three Persons of the Holy Trinity presented mankind with the greatest act of love and labor in the work of creation. In the doctrine of the Apostles, we declare the Father as Creator of heaven and earth; the Scripture speaks of the Son from Whom all things were made; and the Holy Spirit of God that moved over the waters. “Consider the work of God. Who can make straight what God has made crooked?” (Ecclesiastes 7:13).

