One state senator spoke with KCII news this week about education reform for the state that was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds (R). Iowa District 39 Senator Kevin Kinney (D) voted against House File 813 that expanded the use of charter schools in the state. He explained his decision, “I have probably been more of a proponent of public education. I have some reservations about being able to form a charter school without oversight from the state and that’s why I have not been in support of this.”