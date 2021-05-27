Events in Lake George region kick off this weekend
A full slate of events in the Lake George region is lined up this year as Memorial Day weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer. The Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in Lake George will host the LCD/50 Concert Series, beginning this weekend with the Memorial Day Meltdown and lasting all summer leading to the Adirondack Music Festival on Labor Day weekend. Spectators will attend the concerts in pods that measure about 8.5 feet by 8.5 feet. The capacity is five people and concertgoers must arrive together. Pods are available by internet pre-sale only up to and during the concert if not sold out. To see the full lineup, visit https://adkmusicfest.com.poststar.com