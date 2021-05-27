Pat McGrath's New Divine Blush Collection Is As Dreamy As It Sounds

The legendary Pat McGrath needs no introduction. As one of the most influential makeup artists of all time and the first to be awarded a damehood in the Queen's New Year 2021 Honours List, McGrath is a creative visionary. Whether she's dreaming up the next Pat McGrath Labs makeup launch that will break the internet — like her latest Divine Blush Collection that will launch at the end of May — or creating show-stopping looks for the runways, McGrath has built a beauty empire. Wondering how she does it all? "I don't get overwhelmed because I've always really loved challenges; they give me energy and keep me going," she tells InStyle. "That's the one thing I will say about working in beauty and fashion: It keeps you on your toes. You don't really have time to get bored or to be uncertain about the future."