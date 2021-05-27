Pat McGrath's New Divine Blush Collection Is As Dreamy As It Sounds
It’s hard to believe folks, but Pat McGrath’s first-ever blush launch is finally here. Just this week, the iconic cosmetics brand unveiled its new Divine Blush collection, which features nine universally flattering, ultra-pigmented shades in a new silk-velvet powder formula. Part of the legendary Skin Fetish line, these blushes are super-blendable, weightless on the skin, and were designed to be worn both sheer and bold. Much like the brand’s powders, these blushes leave behind a soft-focused, diffused look to the skin that makes you look filtered.www.thezoereport.com