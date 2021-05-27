Gov. Kemp may sign order to stop mask mandates in public schools

ATLANTA — Will masks be required in schools this fall? Gov. Brian Kemp could sign an executive order to stop those requirements from happening.

Kemp indicated his intention to sign an executive order that would in essence prevent Georgia’s public schools from implementing mask mandates when schools resume in the fall.

The debate over mask requirements in schools have been raging in almost every school district in Georgia.

The governor weighed in Wednesday night on Fox News saying he intends to sign the order most likely on Friday.

“We’re not going to have a mask mandate for our kids. Teachers have had the ability to get vaccinated,” Kemp said. “Certainly, it doesn’t keep anyone from wearing a mask. If parents want their kids to wear a mask or the teachers want to wear a mask, they can certainly do that.”

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned that State Superintendent Richard Woods supports the governor’s plan.

“Given the availability of vaccines and the sharp drop in COVID cases, I agree with Governor Kemp that it’s time for our schools to return to normalcy in the fall,” Woods said in a statement to Elliot.

It would be another executive order the governor has issued this week regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Kemp signed an order on Tuesday against state requiring vaccine passports.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group