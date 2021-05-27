Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Gov. Kemp may sign order to stop mask mandates in public schools

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGJuK_0aDhR67l00

ATLANTA — Will masks be required in schools this fall? Gov. Brian Kemp could sign an executive order to stop those requirements from happening.

Kemp indicated his intention to sign an executive order that would in essence prevent Georgia’s public schools from implementing mask mandates when schools resume in the fall.

The debate over mask requirements in schools have been raging in almost every school district in Georgia.

The governor weighed in Wednesday night on Fox News saying he intends to sign the order most likely on Friday.

“We’re not going to have a mask mandate for our kids. Teachers have had the ability to get vaccinated,” Kemp said. “Certainly, it doesn’t keep anyone from wearing a mask. If parents want their kids to wear a mask or the teachers want to wear a mask, they can certainly do that.”

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned that State Superintendent Richard Woods supports the governor’s plan.

“Given the availability of vaccines and the sharp drop in COVID cases, I agree with Governor Kemp that it’s time for our schools to return to normalcy in the fall,” Woods said in a statement to Elliot.

It would be another executive order the governor has issued this week regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Kemp signed an order on Tuesday against state requiring vaccine passports.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Atlanta, GA
Education
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia Education
Atlanta, GA
Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Elliot
Person
Brian Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Schools#Public Schools#School Teachers#The Mask#Fox News#Channel 2#Cox Media Group#Mask Mandates#Governor Kemp#Gov Brian Kemp#Mask Requirements#Parents#Covid Cases#Vaccine Passports#Kids#Normalcy#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
WGAU

Far-right troll charged in Capitol riots avoids house arrest

A federal magistrate on Friday declined to order house arrest for a far-right internet troll charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after court officials raised concerns about his recent encounters with police officers in Arizona. U.S. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey warned Tim “Baked Alaska” Gionet...
Lynchburg, VAPosted by
WGAU

Falwell: Liberty University lawsuit is excuse to shame him

LYNCHBURG, Va. — (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. is asking a court in Virginia to dismiss a lawsuit Liberty University filed over his headline-grabbing departure last year as leader of the evangelical school his father founded. Falwell claims in a court filing that much of Liberty's suit serves only to...
HomelessPosted by
WGAU

Cuomo daughter shares queer identity: 'You are not alone'

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, the daughter of New York's governor, used a social media post Thursday to share her “queer” identity and call for allies to speak up against homophobia. "To those who are contending with the compulsive heterosexuality our society force feeds us and innate attraction...
Georgia StateCBS 46

Suit: Georgia election law threatens voting, speech rights

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s sweeping new overhaul of election laws threatens the fundamental right to vote, freedom of speech and the separation of powers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. The lawsuit against the secretary of state and the members of the State Election Board was filed in federal...
Georgia StateJanesville Gazette

Georgia anti-abortion law heads back to court this September

ATLANTA — While the U.S. Supreme Court’s announced on Monday that it would consider a restrictive anti-abortion law out of Mississippi, Georgia activists are readying for their day in a federal appeals court later this year. Debate on Georgia’s law, which would ban most abortions once a doctor could detect...
Atlanta, GATifton Gazette

Geoff Duncan will not seek reelection

ATLANTA — Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. Duncan, who was elected to Georgia’s number two position in 2018, became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump following the 2022 election and condemned Georgia Republicans who perpetuated Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen.
Georgia Statedailycitizen.news

Georgia reports 314 cases Monday

ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday by 314 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The state department recorded 890,581 confirmed cases. The state has reported 17,804 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, no change since the deaths reported the previous...
Georgia Statecrossroadstoday.com

Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims about fraud in the November presidential election, confirmed Monday as expected that he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Republican Geoff Duncan was among the most high-profile Republicans to openly oppose Trump’s claims, angering...
Georgia StateWALB 10

Georgia Lt. Gov. Duncan won’t seek re-election in 2022

ATLANTA (WTOC) - Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan will not seek a second term in office. Duncan announced he won’t be running for re-election on Monday, and says he will turn his attention to build an organization called “GOP 2.0.”. “It always feels coldest right before the sun rises. I...
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Anti-Violence Advisory Council Named. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has convened an impressive Anti-Violence Advisory Council to address violent crime in Atlanta. The council—comprised of community members and partners—will review the City’s plans to address violent crime and report immediate recommendations to Mayor Bottoms within 45 days.