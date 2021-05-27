newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Documentary of rural Kentucky soldier’s heroism in WWII is returning to KET

By The Rural Blog
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 3 days ago

A year ago on Memorial Day 2020, Kentucky Educational Television premiered a documentary about a soldier from one of the most isolated places in America who repeatedly put his life on the line for his country — but quietly returned to his very rural life and wasn’t fully honored for his heroism until 73 years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YM82a_0aDhR0pP00
Garlin Murl Conner

From Honor to Medal: The Story of Garlin M. Conner,” will air again on KET’s Kentucky Channel at 8/7 p.m. ET/CT Monday, May 31, and is available online at www.ket.org.

The hour-long documentary tells the story of one of the most decorated soldiers of World War II, who received the nation’s highest military decoration only after a 20-year campaign by his widow and friends.

Their campaign ended in June 2018, at the White House, when then-President Trump presented the medal to Pauline Conner, who still lives on their small farm near Albany, just down the road from their son Paul. Soon she plans to deliver his military memorabilia to the Third Infantry Division museum at Fort Stewart, Georgia, where there is a Murl Conner Room, next to the Audie Murphy Room.

The two soldiers are a study in commonality and contrasts. Murphy, a son of Texas sharecroppers, won the Medal of Honor for his heroism in northeastern France on Jan. 26, 1945. He returned to the U.S. as perhaps the most decorated American soldier of the war, and became a major movie star.

Conner, who knew Murphy, earned the medal the day before and just a few miles away, but in the fog of war only got the Distinguished Service Cross. He returned to a creekside farm in Southern Kentucky’s Cumberland River valley with no electricity or running water. Like most soldiers, he rarely talked about his exploits, which included suffering many wounds and earning four Silver Stars.

Only after Conner died in 1998 was his story told — first by a rank stranger who became his greatest advocate and inspired others to join his campaign to get Conner the Medal of Honor. Led by a neighbor who wouldn’t take no for an answer, they struggled for 20 years to break through Army bureaucracy, losing at every turn — but remaining inspired by Conner’s examples of determination and resolve.

Conner, fresh out of a hospital for a serious wound, volunteered to be a forward observer for artillery that was needed to stop a German attack — an attack that came so close he finally called in artillery on his own position. His commanding officer said he should receive the highest possible medal, but the officer was wounded the next day and didn’t follow up.

The follow-up came decades later, from Richard Chilton, a Green Beret veteran from Genoa City, Wisconsin, who met Conner and learned his story while researching the service of his uncle, who died at Anzio under Conner’s command; and from Walton “Chip” Haddix of Albany, Kentucky, who took up the campaign begun by Chilton and wouldn’t take no for an answer. The Army finally relented.

The documentary was produced by Lexington filmmaker Jeff Hoagland and the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. It was sponsored by private donors and the Veterans Trust Fund of the Kentucky Department for Veterans Affairs, a state agency that assisted the Conner team’s legal efforts at the direction of then-Commissioner Heather French Henry, whose cause was veterans when she was Miss America.

Trailers for the documentary are online at honortomedal.us, along with information about Murl Conner and some of the major players in the effort to get him the Medal of Honor. The program has been aired by public TV stations in other states; check local listings for broadcasts outside Kentucky. DVDs of the documentary are available from the Institute for $29.95, by emailing al.cross@uky.edu.

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, KY
State
Wisconsin State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
City
Haddix, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroism#The Documentary#War Veterans#Medal Of Honor#Military Veterans#Soldiers#Ket#Kentucky Channel#Www Ket Org#The Audie Murphy Room#American#German#The Veterans Trust Fund#The Institute For 29 95#Silver Stars#Green Beret#Southern Kentucky#Memorial Day#Anzio#Fort Stewart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World War II
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Army
Related
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Kentucky StateKFVS12

Ky. to end capacity restrictions and mask mandate June 11

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 17, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54 percent of all Kentucky adults and 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Hopkinsville, KYPosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Making the transition to our pre-pandemic lives

As we work through this in-between stage for coronavirus masks and social distancing, being gracious about each individual's unique choices will help move our community forward, writes Hoptown Chronicle editor Jennifer P. Brown. Halfway between Hopkinsville and Lexington, my husband pulled into a truck stop Saturday morning so we could...
Kentucky Statewymt.com

Eastern Kentucky man alive following horrific crash - 6 p.m.

After a year of wedding postponements and cancellations, many couples are more than ready to say “I do.”. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants. Updated: 13 hours ago. UK researchers working to significantly reduce the cost of capturing air pollution from plants.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Ag Commissioner Quarles calls for Kentucky re-opening date

Republican Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is calling on Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to set a firm “reopening” date for the state amid the coronavirus pandemic. The demand comes as Republican-led states like. and Florida have almost entirely dropped pandemic-related restrictions and others have set dates when they will reopen...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Hoptown Chronicle

Former Ky. elected official to emcee at Fancy Farm

A former Kentucky elected official who served as both secretary of state and state auditor will emcee this year’s Fancy Farm Picnic in Graves County, known for charged speeches and zingers from politicians across the state. Picnic organizers are planning for a more normal event after last year’s gathering was scaled down due to COVID-19 restrictions.