POGO Urges New SEC Chair to Reform the Audit Industry

Congratulations on your recent confirmation as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). I write to you on behalf of the Project On Government Oversight (POGO) to provide several recommendations for the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) that the commission can implement immediately on its own, and several where the commission can work with Congress to strengthen the laws governing this oversight system. These reforms will help President Joe Biden deliver on his promises to ensure that government will work for all Americans.