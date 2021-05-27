newsbreak-logo
Movies

The Film Detective's Digital Drive-in Is Open for the Summer

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
 3 days ago
The Film Detective Brings Dozens of Drive-in Classics to the Comfort of Home with Double-Features and Marathons throughout the Summer. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and distribution company, will be dedicating the entire summer to a celebration of the drive-in movie.

