NFL

DB Jalen Mills not sure if he’s playing safety or corner, getting coached by Bill Belichick ‘still crazy to me’

By Nick O'Malley
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jalen Mills is listed as a cornerback on the New England Patriots roster. Whether he’ll actually play there as his primary position remains to be seen. Such is the nature of defensive backs in the Patriots defense under Bill Belichick, something that Mills is still getting used to. With that said, things have improved from his initial meeting with Belichick which involved freaking out and yelling, “This is f------ coach Belichick!”

