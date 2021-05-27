newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan 'slightly' ahead

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ny8hF_0aDhQtk800

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America's troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is "slightly" ahead of schedule, but he provided no details.

President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin did not say when it may be complete.

Austin said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the Defense Department's proposed $715 billion budget will include money to help the military develop the capabilities to prevent attacks against the United States by terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

With the budget set to be released Friday, Austin provided few spending specifics to committee members asking about various priorities.

U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan later this summer. Militants are expected to try to regroup after U.S. and coalition forces depart.

So far, officials have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of Afghanistan's countries.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#U S Military Forces#U S Forces#Islamic State Militants#Ap#House Appropriations#The Defense Department#Al Qaida#The Associated Press#U S Military Commanders#Coalition Forces#The Islamic State#Attacks#Terrorist Groups#United States#Secretary#Country#Committee Members#President Joe Biden#America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US will remain deeply engaged with Afghanistan govt

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI): The United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as US troops depart from the country, the White House said on Wednesday (local time). "National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized that the United States will remain deeply...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US not 'walking away' from Afghanistan, says Pentagon

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 26 (ANI): As the US and its allies continue to pull out troops from Afghanistan, Pentagon has said that United States' commitment to the region is not wavering. "Just because we are removing our troops and our -- and ending our military mission in Afghanistan doesn't mean...
Foreign Policythenationalnews.com

US intensifies outreach to Pakistan as withdrawal from Afghanistan nears

The US is intensifying outreach to Pakistan as it moves to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September. The White House announced on Monday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had met his Pakistani counterpart, Moeed Yusuf, at the weekend. The Sullivan-Yusuf meeting is the most senior in-person encounter...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

US withdrawal from Afghanistan raises concerns over China

New York [US], May 23 (ANI): As the US continues to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, several voices in Washington, including some from the Biden administration, expressed concern over 'serious consequences' for the region after the Americans leave, especially from China filing a power vacuum created by a 'strategic retrograde' from the war-torn nation.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US draws plan to monitor post-withdrawal Afghanistan

Washington DC [US], May 22 (ANI): As the United States continues to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan, US officials are divided over plans for monitoring the worn-torn country from beyond its borders, and some are even saying that a complete retreat from the country will make it difficult for the United States to provide effective support to Afghan forces.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Groups use Afghanistan withdrawal to push for defense budget cuts | Confederate renaming effort could affect 'hundreds' of military assets | Progressives see 'historic' moment to shift US-Israel relations

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Lawmakers and outside groups who want to see the defense budget slashed are turning...
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US troops withdrawal: Carnage in Afghanistan continues

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI): Uncertainty reached its peak in the wake of US and NATO troops withdrawal, scheduled to be gone completely by September, violence has been intensified inexorably around Afghanistan. No one can deny the continuous carnage in Afghanistan. Last week was the most-deadly as over 200 people,...
Foreign PolicyStars and Stripes

Defense officials confident US can fight terrorism in Afghanistan once forces leave; senators remain skeptical

WASHINGTON — Defense officials on Thursday remained confident the United States can fight terrorism in Afghanistan without troops on the ground in the country, yet some senators were skeptical that the Pentagon’s plan to conduct counterterrorism operations from bases outside the region will be effective. David Helvey, acting assistant defense...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

US offers reward for American woman missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it was offering a $5 million reward for information about an American woman kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2008. Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker and her driver, Mohammad Hadi, were kidnapped in southern Kandahar province, where Mizell was teaching English and embroidery at a local girl’s school.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US Lawmakers seek continued efforts in Afghanistan

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Representatives of US House on Wednesday wrote to President Joe Biden, stating that the United States needs a strategy to sustain its Afghan military partners after full withdrawal of troops. In a letter to President, eleven members of the US House of Representatives -- 10...
MilitaryAntiwar.com

US Will Support Afghan Military From Afar After Pullout

It didn’t happen May 1, but whether September or July, the US military will eventually be leaving Afghanistan. When they do, it’s a cinch it will make fighting the war there a bit different, though officials are emphasizing they intend to do just that. President Biden told Congress the US...
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'US hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan staggers peace'

Beijing [China], May 16 (ANI): The hasty withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan has dealt a serious blow to the peace process and regional stability, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. "Wang Yi noted that the US's hasty...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Biden delivers his first defense budget

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Defense will not publish on Monday, May 31. We'll be back on our normal schedule on Tuesday, June 1. Editor’s Note: Morning Defense is a free version of POLITICO Pro Defense's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. Politics24newshd.tv

Pentagon 'rapidly' making plans to evacuate Afghan interpreters

The US government is "rapidly" formulating plans to evacuate potentially thousands of interpreters who worked for coalition forces in Afghanistan over the past two decades to protect their safety, a top general said. "We recognize that there are a significant amount of Afghans that supported the United States and supported...