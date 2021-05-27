Breaking the money mule’s back
In any bank fraud scheme, the criminals need to move funds to clean accounts or cash them out, and that means laundering. To cover their tracks, they transfer funds, first to money mules and thence somewhere else. At RSA Conference 2021, representatives of several major US and Australian financial institutions held a panel discussion on the topic of money mules and the changing landscape, concluding that the fight against money laundering is a top priority for the financial sector.www.kaspersky.com