newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Breaking the money mule’s back

By Nikolay Pankov
kaspersky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn any bank fraud scheme, the criminals need to move funds to clean accounts or cash them out, and that means laundering. To cover their tracks, they transfer funds, first to money mules and thence somewhere else. At RSA Conference 2021, representatives of several major US and Australian financial institutions held a panel discussion on the topic of money mules and the changing landscape, concluding that the fight against money laundering is a top priority for the financial sector.

www.kaspersky.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Bank Fraud#Aiding And Abetting#Personal Data#Money Market Accounts#Online Fraud#Australian#Tor#Mule Accounts#Mule Behavior#Money Mules#Laundering Purposes#Unsuspecting Bank Clients#Fraudulent Schemes#Cybercriminals#Malware#Clean Accounts#Payment#Legitimate Accounts#Mule Related Transfers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Public Safetythehighlandsun.com

Bank transfer scammers steal £700,000 a day from UK victims

More than £700,000 is lost to bank transfer scams every day, which works out at £491 a minute, according to research by the consumer body Which?. It claimed the banking industry’s approach to reimbursing victims of this type of fraud was “unfair and inconsistent,” with less than half of losses being returned to those affected.
EconomyBloomberg

‘Superman’ Forced to Surrender Crypto in ATM Laundering Bust

The U.S. has seized about $1.25 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum cryptocurrency from a California man as part of his sentencing to two years in prison for illegally exchanging as much as $25 million in person and through Bitcoin ATM kiosks -- some of it for criminals. Prosecutors also...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Unveil Their Cryptocurrency Policies – News Bitcoin News

Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo have shared their policies regarding cryptocurrency before the U.S. Senate banking committee. The three banks are in different stages of offering crypto services to their clients. They also lag behind some of their peers, such as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs, in offering access to investments with exposure to bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Banks in UK halt crypto transfer

Direct deposits to crypto wallets suspended by banks in UK. Top tier banks in the united kingdom like Barclays, Starling, Monzo have suspended transfer to crypto wallets primarily owing to fears of financial crimes. Local reports in the UK confirm that these banks temporarily suspended payments to these banks owing...
Marketsdecrypt.co

UK Bank Starling Bans Crypto Exchange Deposits Due To ‘Suspected Financial Crime’

Starling, a UK digital bank, has barred its customers from sending money to cryptocurrency exchanges. Withdrawals aren’t affected. Other UK banks continue to allow deposits. A British digital bank has temporarily barred its customers from depositing money to cryptocurrency exchanges over concerns about criminal activity. “This is a temporary measure...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

New Round Of Stimulus Checks To Hit Your Accounts Immediately!

The Democratic lawmakers are constantly urging the federal government to approve a 4th round of stimulus checks particularly for those American people who are still struggling financially. Some lawmakers are proposing that future relief can be bound to the upcoming financial conditions. This will enable your bank account to receive stimulus checks automatically.
Fraud Crimesbleepingcomputer.com

Interpol intercepts $83 million fighting financial cyber crime

The Interpol (short for International Criminal Police Organisation) has intercepted $83 million belonging to victims of online financial crime from being transferred to the accounts of their attackers. Over 40 law enforcement officers specialized in fighting cybercrime across the Asia Pacific region took part in the Interpol-coordinated Operation HAECHI-I spanning...
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Bolivian nationals arrested in Georgia for money laundering

Former Minister of Government of Bolivia, Owner of Florida-Based Company, and Three Others Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme. Two Bolivian nationals and three U.S. citizens were arrested on May 21, and May 22, in Florida and Georgia on criminal charges related to their alleged roles in a bribery and money laundering scheme. The former Minister of Government of Bolivia and another former Bolivian official are accused of receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the U.S. financial system to launder those bribes.
MarketsTelegraph

Banks block payments to crypto exchanges

Banks are cracking down on transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges by suspending payments to the sector amid rising fears that it has become a hotbed for financial crime. Customers of banks including Barclays, Monzo and Starling are among those to have been blocked from transferring money to cryptocurrency platforms such as Binance and SwissBorg in recent weeks.
Public Safetyaier.org

Fighting Ransomware Doesn’t Require Banning Cryptocurrency

Ransomware has seeped into the mainstream consciousness thanks to the recent shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline. Crippled by a ransomware attack, Colonial ended up paying a $4.4 million ransom in bitcoins to free itself from its attackers. In the meantime, the U.S. Eastern Seaboard suffered from gasoline shortages. What is...
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Chase Secure Banking $100 Checking Bonus

Additional requirements: 10 qualifying transactions. Credit card funding: Can fund up to $50 with a debit card online (prepaids do not work). Cannot fund with debit or credit in branch. Monthly fees: $4.95. Early account termination fee: Bonus taken back if closed within six months. Household limit: None listed. Expiration...
SoftwareCredit Union Times

Investigate, Not Administer, Fraud with an AI Approach

FinCEN is reporting a steady increase of SAR (suspicious activity report) filings over the years – 2.5 million SAR filings alone in 2020. The average alert-to-SAR ratio of legacy FRAML (fraud and anti-money laundering) rule-based system is 18 percent, which means that over 13 million alerts have been generated, an average of 35,616 alerts per day.
Economywincountry.com

EU antitrust regulators fine ICAP $7.9 million for yen cartel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Friday fined the world’s largest interdealer broker ICAP 6.45 million euros ($7.9 million) for taking part in several yen interest rate derivatives cartels. The European Commission had fined ICAP 14.9 million euros in 2015 but Europe’s second top court in 2017 dismissed part...
Economykfgo.com

Credit Suisse scandals prompt Switzerland to think unthinkable: punish bankers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Exasperation with Credit Suisse following a string of scandals is prompting Switzerland to rethink a system in which top bankers have been largely untouchable. Credit Suisse’s heavy losses from the collapse of family office Archegos and the decimation of billions of client investments backed by insolvent British...
Public Safetyrisk.net

Cyber attacks top threat to US financial system – bank CEOs

Cyber attacks pose the most serious threat to US financial institutions and the system as a whole, the chief executives of four of the nation’s largest banks told Congress yesterday. Asked by Representative Bill Huizenga of Michigan to name the biggest risk facing the financial sector, the CEOs of Citigroup,...