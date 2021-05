Pizza, by design, is meant to be shared with others, and intentionally excluding someone from a communal pizza feast is nothing short of criminal. Lest you think a statement like this is hyperbolic, a British court has ordered an auto dealership to pay nearly $32,000 in damages to a former receptionist who was knowingly and maliciously excluded from its communal “Pizza Fridays.” There is no room for bullying in this world, especially when the bullying is pizza-related.