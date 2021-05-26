Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MI

Five OUWB faculty members offer insights into teaching Gen Z med students

oakland.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical school educators need to know what distinguishes the newest generation of students from their predecessors so that the next wave of physicians receives the best educational experience. That’s according to five members of Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine’s Department of Foundational Medical Studies who delivered a workshop...

oakland.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Rochester, MI
Education
City
Rochester, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generation Z#Faculty Members#University Education#Professional Education#Medical Students#College Students#Medical Education Week#Pharm#Diversity Inclusion#Igen#Twitter#Facebook#Ouwb Classes#Teaching Practices#Medical School Educators#Online Learning#Instructional Methods#Classroom#Associate Professor#Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Terrorism
News Break
Instagram
Related
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

Addition of Oberleitner bolsters OUWB’s behavioral science offerings

From the moment Lindsay Oberleitner, Ph.D. saw OUWB’s emphasis on teaching future physicians, the assistant professor — and one of the school’s newest faculty members — knew she wanted to be part of it. Oberleitner joined the Department of Foundational Medical Students in December 2020. She teaches in behavioral sciences.
Educationncsu.edu

Poole Faculty Member Elected to Academy Leadership Role

Professional academies like the Academy of Management (AOM) play a critical role in providing researchers and educators with connections to their peers in order to network, share and get feedback on their latest research and collaborate. Bradley Kirkman, General (Ret.) H. Hugh Shelton Distinguished Professor of Leadership at the Poole College of Management, has benefited from his membership in the AOM for nearly thirty years.
Collegestulane.edu

Faculty members recognized for excellence with university teaching awards

At the end of the spring semester, Tulane University offers university teaching awards to four faculty members — two for excellence in undergraduate teaching and two for graduate and professional teaching. The Suzanne and Stephen Weiss Presidential Fellows Awards for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching are awarded to two full-time faculty...
Collegesklpw.com

Faculty Members Receive Outstanding Instructor Awards

East Central College students have recognized instructors for their dedication and passion for education. This is the first time the Outstanding Instructor Awards have been presented at ECC, and more than 80 students nominated their favorite instructors, with many faculty members receiving multiple nominations. Students also left heartfelt comments and...
Collegesdickinson.edu

Dickinson College Faculty Selects Professor of Japanese for Distinguished Teaching Award

Alex Bates Earns Dickinson Faculty's Highest Teaching Honor. Alex Bates, associate professor of Japanese language, literature and film recently received the 2020-21 Distinguished Teaching Award, which recognizes excellence in teaching and is the highest teaching honor given to a Dickinson faculty member. Recipients are determined by faculty voting and approved by the president.
Educationuky.edu

CELT Announces 2021-22 Teaching Innovation Institute Faculty Cohort

Of its many effects, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about rapid innovations in teaching. Courses were redesigned for a range of delivery modes to in-person and remote students (often at the same time) and the conversation about active learning, class community and belonging took on new urgency as the challenges of the pandemic amplified the barriers — systemic and discrete — to student engagement, motivation and success.
Oxford, MShottytoddy.com

UM Faculty Members Awarded for Community-Engaged Work

This year’s Excellence in Community Engagement Awards recognized three organizations led by University of Mississippi faculty and staff that are making a significant impact on the well-being of many in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community and across Mississippi. “The award is to recognize excellence in community-engaged work, particularly projects that have been...
Collegescase.edu

Faculty members nominated for 2021 Diekhoff Awards

Each spring, Diekhoff Awards recognize outstanding graduate mentoring and teaching. Up to four Diekhoff Awards are given annually, two for mentoring and two for teaching. Faculty members who receive these awards must have an appointment in a department awarding degrees through the School of Graduate Studies. Nominations are made by...
Entertainmentgvsu.edu

Piano faculty member adjusts teaching style for the pandemic, discovers ways to refine future instruction

Sookkyung Cho said she has learned when teaching piano that a central goal is to be responsive to students. Cho, associate professor of piano, had to maximize that notion during this academic year as she figured out a way to teach students piano while staying socially distanced. She said this challenged her as a detailed-oriented instructor, who, for instance, sits next to students to show them proper physical techniques.
Ypsilanti, MIemich.edu

Eastern Michigan University students to partner with faculty members in scholarly research supported by annual Undergraduate Research Stimulus Awards

YPSILANTI – A total of 19 Eastern Michigan University students will conduct research projects in partnership with EMU faculty members with the support of Winter 2021 and Summer 2021 Undergraduate Research Stimulus Awards. The Undergraduate Research Stimulus Program is among several initiatives at EMU intended to facilitate research partnerships between...
Minoritiesuoflnews.com

UofL faculty member creates a network for Black male doctoral students

A lonely road to success. That’s how Douglas Craddock, Jr., clinical assistant professor and Chief of Staff, College of Education & Human Development, describes his experience as a doctoral student several years ago at a university located in Alabama. He quickly learned it was not a unique experience among other Black male graduate students throughout the United States.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Four Faculty Members Named to Endowed Chairs

President David Wippman recently announced the appointment of four Hamilton faculty members to endowed chairs. All will be effective July 1, 2021. Tina Hall was appointed the Christian A. Johnson Professor of Teaching Excellence; Lydia Hamessley was awarded the Eugene R. Tobin Distinguished Professorship; Doran Larson was named the Edward North Chair of Greek and Greek Literature; and Quincy Newell was appointed the Walcott-Bartlett Chair of Ethics and Christian Evidences.
Lexington, SCcoladaily.com

10 Lex-Rich Five students awarded SC Teaching Fellowship

There are 10 Lexington-Richland School District Five students who have been awarded the prestigious South Carolina Teaching Fellowship. The students who were selected will receive up to $24,000 in fellowship funds from the program while completing a degree leading to initial teacher certification. Students who were awarded the fellowship include:
Fort Worth, TXunthsc.edu

TCOM faculty member lands coveted CDC Fellowship

Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine’s Dr. Didi Ebert, an Associate Professor in Family Medicine and OMM, is passionate about to closing the gap on racial, ethnic and social disparities in health care. Her passion, combined with compassion, has helped her land a highly coveted Population Health Training-in Place Program (PH-TIPP)...
Garden City, NYadelphi.edu

Adjunct Faculty Member Is Enhancing the Nation's Emergency Medical Capabilities and Sharing His Expertise With Adelphi Students

Nicholas V. Cagliuso, Sr., PhD, an adjunct faculty member in the College of Continuing and Professional Studies' graduate emergency management program, was well on his way toward what has become a distinguished career as a national emergency management leader and scholar on 9/11. But he says his experience as a survivor who led his coworkers to safety from the 86th floor of One World Trade Center was a “crystallizing moment that propelled me to take my career to the next level."
Terre Haute, INrose-hulman.edu

Veteran Faculty, Staff Honored for Teaching, Scholarship & Service

Electrical and computer engineering professors Cliff Grigg and Robert Throne shared the spotlight with a long list of faculty and staff members whose teaching skills, research and scholarly pursuits in their academics and compassion for their colleagues and students were on full display as Rose-Hulman successful dealt with COVID-19 health and safety precautions.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Arispe presents on Computer Language Instruction Consortium panels

Kelly Arispe, an associate professor in the Department of World Languages, recently presented on two panels at the annual Computer Language Instruction Consortium. Arispe presented on a panel of computer assisted language learning (CALL) teacher educators. Her talk focused on rural regions of the U.S., including Idaho, where access to professional development, specifically CALL teacher education, can be a challenge. Arispe highlighted her nine years of experience engaging with the local K-12 world language teaching communities and showcased the Pathways Project, a collaborative network of K-16 teachers and students creating open educational resources (OER). She shared past, present and future Pathways events, activities, and programs that bring rural and urban language teachers together to engage in the 5R’s of OER (retain, reuse, revise, remix, and redistribute) to foster professional development by engaging teachers in the co-creation of pedagogical materials that are centered on best practices and provide teachers with experiential learning in digital literacy and CALL as a result.